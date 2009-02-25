Ricotta Pancakes with Fig Jam and Cream

4 Serves

Ingredients 250g ricotta

2 tablespoons caster sugar

1 egg

1 cup milk

1 cup self-raising flour

20g butter, melted

fig jam and whipped cream for serving

Method Whisk the ricotta, sugar and egg together in a bowl. Stir in the milk, then the flour until well combined. Pour batter into a jug.



Brush a non-stick frying pan with some melted butter over a medium heat. While tilting the pan, pour in enough batter to coat the bottom. Cook until bubbles appear on surface, about 2 minutes, then flip over using a metal spatula and cook until golden. Stack pancakes and keep warm. Wipe the pan with paper towel and cook remaining batter.



Serve the pancakes warm with fig jam and whipped cream.

Notes Because these pancakes are made with self-raising flour, there's no need to let the batter stand before cooking. That would cause the raising agent to fizz out, making the pancakes heavier. A plain flour batter needs to stand for about 30 minutes.

Australian cooking icon Margaret Fulton joined Sunrise to prepare a simple, classic dish that is easy to do at home. Get the recipe for ricotta pancakes here.