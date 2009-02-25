Mushroom risotto

6 Serves 10 prep 45 cook

Method

1. Heat the stock in a saucepan, cover and keep at a low simmer.



2. Heat half the oil and 20g butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and cook for 10 minutes or until soft.



3. Heat the remaining oil and 40g butter in a large frying pan over high heat. Add the mushrooms and garlic, and cook, stirring, for 10 minutes or until soft and all the mushroom juices have been released. Transfer to a sieve over a bowl. Press down firmly with a spoon to extract all the juice; retain the juice. Season the mushrooms and set aside. Return the juices to the pan; add the vermouth and boil for 2 minutes or until reduced to 1 tablespoon.



4. Add the rice to the onion mixture and stir for 1-2 minutes or until well coated.



5. Add the mushroom juices and 1/2 cup of the stock. Stir constantly over medium heat until all the liquid is absorbed. Continue adding more stock, 1/2 cup at a time, stirring constantly for 20-25 minutes or until the rice is tender and creamy.



6. Remove from the heat, stir in the mushrooms, Parmesan and remaining butter. Season to taste.