Salami and pesto quiche

1 x 23cm Quiche 35 prep 45 cook

Method

1. Preheat oven to 210C. To make pastry: Sift flour into large mixing bowl; add chopped butter. Using fingertips, rub butter into flour for 2 minutes or until mixture is a fine, crumbly texture. Add water and mix to a soft dough. Turn onto a lightly floured surface, knead for 10 seconds or until smooth. Store covered with plastic wrap in refrigerator for 30 minutes.



2. Roll pastry between 2 sheets of plastic wrap, large enough to cover base and sides of a shallow 23cm flan tin. Cut a sheet of greaseproof paper large enough to cover pastry-lined tin. Spread a

layer of dried beans or rice evenly over paper. Bake for 10 minutes, remove from oven; discard paper and beans or rice. Return pastry to oven for 5 minutes or until lightly golden. Remove from oven. Reduce heat to moderate 180C.



3. To make filling: Spread base of pastry shell with pesto. Combine mascarpone and eggs in a small mixing bowl, whisk until smooth; pour mixture over pesto. Spread salami on top and sprinkle with

cheese. Bake in moderate oven for 30 minutes or until set and lightly golden. Storage time: Quiche can be baked completely a day ahead and reheated in a moderate oven for about 15 minutes just before serving. If you prefer, bake the pastry a day ahead and store, covered with plastic wrap. Add filling and bake just before serving.