Cheesy Bran Muffins

24 Serves 10 prep 15 cook

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200C. Sift the flour and baking powder into a bowl. Stir in the cheese and bran.

2. Make a well in the centre and add the combined milk, butter and egg. Fold together, stirring no more than 15 times (the batter will still be lumpy).

3. Spoon into greased mini muffin tins until 3/4 full. Bake for 15 minutes or until golden. Cool on a wire rack and store in an airtight container.Muffins can be frozen in a sealed bag for up to 1 month.