Fruit Bars

16 Serves 10 prep 25 cook

Method

1. Preheat the oven to moderate 180C. Line the base and two long sides of a 29 x 19cm tin with baking paper. Place the puffed rice cereal, rolled oats, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, dried fruit and rice flour in a bowl, and mix together well.



2. Place the liquid glucose and honey in a small saucepan and heat gently over medium heat for 2 minutes, or until runny. Stir the syrup into the dry ingredients and mix well to coat.



3. Press the mixture firmly into the tin. Place a sheet of baking paper over the mixture and use the back of a spoon or a measuring cup to spread it evenly. Remove the top sheet of baking paper. Bake for 20 minutes, or until golden brown.



4. Leave to cool and crisp in the tin, before lifting out and cutting into fingers. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.