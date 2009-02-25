Milli's Christmas Pudding

10 Serves 20 prep 240 cook

Method

1. For the pudding, mix all ingredients in a large bowl.



2. Butter a 1-litre pudding basin and spoon in mixture, packing it in well. Cover with a circle of baking paper to fit top. Cover with a sheet of foil, pleated in the middle to allow the pudding to expand. Tie foil down with string. Stand pudding on a trivet or a saucer turned upside down in a saucepan. Carefully pour in boiling water to reach three-quarters of the way up the side of the basin and cover the saucepan.



3. Bring to the boil, reduce heat to a steady boil and leave to cook for four hours. Check the water level occasionally and top up with extra boiling water as needed. Test whether it's done by pressing a finger on top of pudding. It should feel firm.



4. To serve, remove string, foil and paper, loosen around edges and turn out onto a serving platter.





Foamy sauce



1. Add sugar slowly to egg, whisking all the time until thick and light coloured. Stir in melted butter and sherry or brandy. Gently fold in whipped cream. Makes about 500ml.



2. Serve with Foamy sauce.