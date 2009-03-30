Fire-Roasted Salmon with Stir-Fried Brown Rice

4 Serves 15 prep 30 cook

Method

1. Heat grill and preheat oven to 175ºC. Brush 1 tsp oil on salmon and season with salt and pepper. Grill for 3 to 4 minutes per side.



2. Transfer fish into an ovenproof dish and bake until flesh is just opaque, about 9 minutes. Set aside and keep warm.



3. To make stir-fried rice, heat a frypan over medium and add remaining oil. Add capsicum, celery, 1 tbs onion and coriander to pan. Sauté until crisp-tender. Add rice to pan and stir. Add vegetable stock, season with salt and pepper to taste. Let mixture cook until all vegetable stock is absorbed into rice, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat, cover, and set aside.



4. Fill a medium pot with water and bring to a boil. Meanwhile, place sauce ingredients in blender and process until smooth. (Makes about 2 cups.)



5. Blanch baby bok choy in boiling water until just tender but still bright green, 2 to 3 minutes.



6. To serve, place rice mixture in the bottom of a shallow serving bowl. Place salmon atop rice. Arrange baby bok choy around salmon and drizzle sauce over dish. Garnish with remaining onion.