Grilled Chicken Salad

While the chicken and cranberries tame your appetite, the mixed leaves, onions and capsicum provide you with more than half of your daily vegetable goal.
2 tbs balsamic vinegar
1. In a small dish, combine the vinegar and mustard. Gradually whisk in the oil. Mix in salt and pepper and set aside.
4 Serves
Ingredients
2 tbs balsamic vinegar
1 tsp wholegrain mustard
3 tbs extra virgin olive oil
salt and pepper, to taste
8 cups mixed salad leaves
340g grilled chicken breast, cubed
1 1/2 cups sliced yellow capsicum
1 cup dried cranberries
1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
Method
1. In a small dish, combine the vinegar and mustard. Gradually whisk in the oil. Mix in salt and pepper and set aside.
2. Place leaves, chicken, capsicum, cranberries and onion in a bowl, toss gently with the dressing and divide into four bowls to serve.
Per serve: 1748kJ, 16.9g fat (2.8g saturated), 101mg sodium, 38g carbs, 4g fibre, 29g protein