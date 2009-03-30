Grilled Chicken Salad

WH_summersalad_feta

4 Serves

Ingredients 2 tbs balsamic vinegar

1 tsp wholegrain mustard

3 tbs extra virgin olive oil

salt and pepper, to taste

8 cups mixed salad leaves

340g grilled chicken breast, cubed

1 1/2 cups sliced yellow capsicum

1 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

Method 1. In a small dish, combine the vinegar and mustard. Gradually whisk in the oil. Mix in salt and pepper and set aside.



2. Place leaves, chicken, capsicum, cranberries and onion in a bowl, toss gently with the dressing and divide into four bowls to serve.



Per serve: 1748kJ, 16.9g fat (2.8g saturated), 101mg sodium, 38g carbs, 4g fibre, 29g protein

While the chicken and cranberries tame your appetite, the mixed leaves, onions and capsicum provide you with more than half of your daily vegetable goal.