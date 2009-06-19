Smoked Salmon Open Sandwiches

8 Serves 10 prep
Ingredients
2 zucchini
1 tblsp lemon juice
1/4 tsp salt
1/2 cup char-grilled capsicum strips, drained
8 slices sourdough bread
200g packet sliced smoked salmon
RICOTTA SPREAD
250g tub smooth ricotta cheese
2 green spring onions, thinly sliced
1 tsp finely grated lemon rin
Method
1 To make ricotta spread, combine all ingredients in a small bowl.
2 Using a vegetable peeler, thinly slice zucchini lengthways into long strips. Place in a bowl with lemon juice and salt. Stand for 10 minutes, or until slightly softened. Add capsicum to zucchini mixture. Toss to combine.
3 To assemble open sandwiches, divide ricotta spread evenly among bread slices. Top with smoked salmon slices and zucchini mixture.