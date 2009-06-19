News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Smoked Salmon Open Sandwiches

Yahoo7 /
Smoked Salmon Open Sandwiches

Smoked Salmon Open Sandwiches

8 Serves 10 prep

Ingredients

2 zucchini
1 tblsp lemon juice
1/4 tsp salt
1/2 cup char-grilled capsicum strips, drained
8 slices sourdough bread
200g packet sliced smoked salmon


RICOTTA SPREAD

250g tub smooth ricotta cheese
2 green spring onions, thinly sliced
1 tsp finely grated lemon rin

Method

1 To make ricotta spread, combine all ingredients in a small bowl.


2 Using a vegetable peeler, thinly slice zucchini lengthways into long strips. Place in a bowl with lemon juice and salt. Stand for 10 minutes, or until slightly softened. Add capsicum to zucchini mixture. Toss to combine.


3 To assemble open sandwiches, divide ricotta spread evenly among bread slices. Top with smoked salmon slices and zucchini mixture.