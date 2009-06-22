Fruity Hummingbird Cake

12 Serves 20 prep 1 hour cook

Method

1 Grease a 23cm square cake pan. Line base and sides with baking paper.





2 Process fruit salad until almost smooth. Place in a medium bowl. Stir in banana, eggs and oil.





3 Place combined sifted flour, bicarbonate of soda and spice in a large bowl. Stir in sugar, coconut, nuts and fruit salad mixture. Pour into pan.





4 Cook in a moderate oven (180C) for about 1 hour, or until cooked when tested. Cover with foil during cooking if over-browning. Stand in pan for 5 minutes before turning onto wire rack to cool.





5 To make icing, beat cream cheese and butter in small bowl of electric mixer until light and fluffy. Gradually beat in icing sugar until smooth.





6 Spread icing over cake. Top with passionfruit pulp.

