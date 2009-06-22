Fruity Hummingbird Cake

Ingredients
440g can traditional fruit salad in natural juice, drained
1 cup mashed overripe bananas
2 eggs, lightly beaten
1/2 cup vegetable oil
2 cups self-raising flour
1/2 tsp bicarbonate of soda
1 tsp mixed spice
1 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup desiccated coconut
1/2 cup finely chopped pistachios
Passionfruit pulp, to serve
ICING
125g cream cheese, at room temperature
50g butter, at room temperature
2 cups icing sugar mixture
Method
1 Grease a 23cm square cake pan. Line base and sides with baking paper.
2 Process fruit salad until almost smooth. Place in a medium bowl. Stir in banana, eggs and oil.
3 Place combined sifted flour, bicarbonate of soda and spice in a large bowl. Stir in sugar, coconut, nuts and fruit salad mixture. Pour into pan.
4 Cook in a moderate oven (180C) for about 1 hour, or until cooked when tested. Cover with foil during cooking if over-browning. Stand in pan for 5 minutes before turning onto wire rack to cool.
5 To make icing, beat cream cheese and butter in small bowl of electric mixer until light and fluffy. Gradually beat in icing sugar until smooth.
6 Spread icing over cake. Top with passionfruit pulp.
1 Grease a 23cm square cake pan. Line base and sides with baking paper.
2 Process fruit salad until almost smooth. Place in a medium bowl. Stir in banana, eggs and oil.
3 Place combined sifted flour, bicarbonate of soda and spice in a large bowl. Stir in sugar, coconut, nuts and fruit salad mixture. Pour into pan.
4 Cook in a moderate oven (180C) for about 1 hour, or until cooked when tested. Cover with foil during cooking if over-browning. Stand in pan for 5 minutes before turning onto wire rack to cool.
5 To make icing, beat cream cheese and butter in small bowl of electric mixer until light and fluffy. Gradually beat in icing sugar until smooth.
6 Spread icing over cake. Top with passionfruit pulp.