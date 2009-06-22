Chilli Bacon and Vegie Pies

Ingredients
600g potatoes, peeled and chopped
25g butter
1 cup chopped fresh coriander
Salt and pepper, to taste
2 tsps oil
4 bacon rashers, chopped
2 x 425g cans Stagg Chilli Classic Chilli with Beans
1 cup frozen peas, corn and carrot mix
1/2 cup grated tasty cheese
Green salad, to serve
Method
1 Grease four ovenproof dishes (1 1/2-cup capacity).
2 Boil, steam or microwave potatoes until tender. Drain. Add butter. Mash until smooth. Add half the coriander. Season with salt and pepper. Stir to combine. Set aside. Cover to keep warm.
3 Heat oil in a medium saucepan. Add bacon. Cook, stirring, until browned. Add chilli. Bring to boil. Stir in frozen vegetables and remaining coriander. Season with salt and pepper.
4 Divide chilli mixture among dishes. Top with mashed potato. Sprinkle with cheese. Place dishes on an oven tray.
5 Cook in a hot oven (200C) for about 20 minutes, or until cheese is melted and golden.
6 Serve pies with a green salad.