Chilli Bacon and Vegie Pies

4 Serves 20 prep 20 cook

Method

1 Grease four ovenproof dishes (1 1/2-cup capacity).





2 Boil, steam or microwave potatoes until tender. Drain. Add butter. Mash until smooth. Add half the coriander. Season with salt and pepper. Stir to combine. Set aside. Cover to keep warm.





3 Heat oil in a medium saucepan. Add bacon. Cook, stirring, until browned. Add chilli. Bring to boil. Stir in frozen vegetables and remaining coriander. Season with salt and pepper.





4 Divide chilli mixture among dishes. Top with mashed potato. Sprinkle with cheese. Place dishes on an oven tray.





5 Cook in a hot oven (200C) for about 20 minutes, or until cheese is melted and golden.





6 Serve pies with a green salad.