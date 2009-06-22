Chicken a La Flannery

Ingredients
Cooking oil spray
400g broccoli, cut into small florets2 carrots, thickly sliced
1 tblsp olive oil
8 chicken thigh fillets
420g can condensed cream of mushroom soup
1/2 cup light mayonnaise
1 tsp mild curry powder
1/4 cup packaged breadcrumbs
1 cup grated tasty cheese
Chopped fresh parsley, to garnish
Mashed potatoes and steamed green beans, to serve
Method
1 Grease a 25cm square ovenproof dish (12-cup capacity) with oil spray. Boil, steam or microwave broccoli and carrots, separately, until tender. Drain.
2 Heat oil in a large frying pan. Add chicken in two batches. Cook on both sides until browned and almost cooked through. Place undiluted soup, mayonnaise and curry powder in a bowl. Stir to combine.
3 Arrange broccoli, carrots and chicken in prepared dish. Spoon over soup mixture. Sprinkle with breadcrumbs then cheese.
4 Cook, uncovered, in a moderate oven (180C) for about 30 minutes, or until browned and chicken is cooked through. Stand for 5 minutes before serving.
5 Garnish chicken with parsley. Serve chicken and vegies with mashed potatoes and steamed green beans.