Chicken a La Flannery

6 Serves

Method

1 Grease a 25cm square ovenproof dish (12-cup capacity) with oil spray. Boil, steam or microwave broccoli and carrots, separately, until tender. Drain.





2 Heat oil in a large frying pan. Add chicken in two batches. Cook on both sides until browned and almost cooked through. Place undiluted soup, mayonnaise and curry powder in a bowl. Stir to combine.





3 Arrange broccoli, carrots and chicken in prepared dish. Spoon over soup mixture. Sprinkle with breadcrumbs then cheese.





4 Cook, uncovered, in a moderate oven (180C) for about 30 minutes, or until browned and chicken is cooked through. Stand for 5 minutes before serving.





5 Garnish chicken with parsley. Serve chicken and vegies with mashed potatoes and steamed green beans.