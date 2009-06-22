Lamb Roast with Roasted Garlic

6 Serves 20 prep 1 3/4 hours cook

Method

1. Place lamb in a flameproof dish. Rub oil then rosemary over lamb. Season with salt and pepper.





2. Cook in a moderate oven (180C) for 1 hour. Add garlic cloves to dish. Cook for a further 45 minutes. Remove lamb from dish. Transfer to a large plate. Stand, covered, for 15 minutes before slicing.





3. Meanwhile, to make gravy, strain meat juices from baking dish into a jug. Reserve garlic and 1/3 cup juices. Place baking dish, including any brown pieces clinging to it, over medium heat. Add butter. Stir until melted. Add flour. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute.





4. Gradually stir in stock and reserved juices, scraping in pieces on base of pan. Bring to boil. Boil gently, stirring occasionally, for about 5 minutes, or until thickened. Season with salt and pepper. Strain into a serving jug to remove any lumps.





5. Serve lamb with gravy, garlic, beans, potatoes and sweet potato. Garnish with extra rosemary.