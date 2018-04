Garlic Prawn Risotto

8 Serves 20 prep 15 cook

2 tblsps olive oil 1 onion, finely chopped 2 cloves garlic, crushed 2 cups Arborio rice 375ml can Carnation Light & Creamy Evaporated Milk 1 litre (4 cups) chicken stock 1 red capsicum, finely chopped 500g cooked, peeled prawns 100g baby spinach leaves Salt and pepper, to taste Shaved parmesan, to garnish

Method

1 Heat oil in a large saucepan. Add onion and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, until soft. Add rice, milk and stock. Bring to boil. Simmer, covered, stirring occasionally for about 15 minutes, or until tender.

2 Add capsicum and prawns and simmer for a further 5 minutes. Stir in spinach. Season with salt and pepper.

3 Serve risotto garnished with shaved parmesan.