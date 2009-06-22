Biscotten Torte

8 Serves 20 prep

Method

1. Place butter and sugar in a small bowl of an electric mixer. Beat until light and fluffy. Add egg yolks, almond meal and essence. Beat mixture until combined. Slowly add 1/2 cup of milk, beating until thoroughly combined.





2. Place egg whites in a separate small bowl. Beat with electric mixer until soft peaks form. Fold egg whites into butter mixture in two batches.





3. Combine rum and remaining milk in a bowl.





4. To assemble torte, arrange six biscuits in two rows on a large serving plate (three biscuits to each row). Brush liberally with rum mixture. Spread a third butter mixture over biscuits. Repeat process with remaining biscuits, milk mixture and butter mixture, finishing with a layer of biscuits.





5. Place cream in small bowl of electric mixer. Beat until firm peaks form. Spread cream evenly over top and sides of torte. Cover loosely with plastic wrap. Refrigerate overnight.





6. The next day, decorate torte with grated chocolate and strawberries. Cut into slices to serve.