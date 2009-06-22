Chocolate, Prune and Peacan Loaf

12 Serves 20 prep 1 hour cook

Method

1. Grease a 12cm x 22cm medium loaf pan. Line the base and sides with baking paper.





2. Place prunes, water, sugar and butter in a medium saucepan. Cook, stirring, until sugar dissolves. Bring to boil. Simmer for about 2 minutes. Transfer mixture to a large heatproof bowl. Cool for 20 minutes.





3. Add eggs to cooled prune mixture. Stir to combine. Add combined sifted flour and cinnamon. Mix well. Add pecans, rolled oats and Dark Choc Bits. Stir to combine. Spoon mixture into prepared loaf pan.





4. Cook loaf in a moderate oven (180C) for about 1 hour, or until cooked when tested (cover loaf loosely with foil during cooking if the top starts to over-brown). Stand loaf in pan for about 5 minutes before turning onto a wire rack to cool.





5. Serve loaf warm or cold dusted with sifted icing sugar mixture.