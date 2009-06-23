Chicken and Spinach Quiche

4 Serves 20 prep 45 cook

Method

1. Press whole pastry sheet into a greased 24cm ovenproof flan dish (6-cup capacity), letting corners overhang. Cut half pastry sheet into four triangles. Press into dish to fill gaps. Place on oven tray. Cover with baking paper. Fill with dried beans or rice.





2. Cook in a moderate oven (180C) for 10 minutes. Remove paper and beans. Return to oven. Cook for a further 15 minutes, or until lightly browned.





3. Drain spinach. Squeeze out excess moisture. Chop coarsely.





4. Heat oil in a frying pan. Cook onion and garlic until soft. Add spinach and chicken. Cook, stirring, until combined. Remove and cool. Spread over pastry case.





5. Whisk soup mix, eggs, sour cream and half the cheese in a jug. Pour over spinach mixture. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.





6. Cook quiche in a moderate oven (180C) for 45 minutes, or until filling sets.





7. Serve quiche with vegetables.