Ham, Cheese and Potato Balls

Ingredients
1kg potatoes, peeled
1 tsp salt
3/4 cup grated tasty cheese
200g sliced ham, chopped
2 tblsps finely chopped fresh chives
2 eggs
2 1/2 cups packaged breadcrumbs
Salt and pepper, to taste
2 tblsps milk
1/2 cup plain flour
Vegetable oil, for frying
Mayonnaise garnished with herbs, to serve
Method
1 Follow method for mashed potatoes to end of Step 3. Add tasty cheese, ham, fresh chives, one of the eggs and cup of the breadcrumbs. Mix well. Season with salt and pepper.
2 Roll tablespoons of potato mixture into balls.
3 Place milk and remaining egg in a small bowl. Whisk to combine. Place remaining breadcrumbs in a shallow dish.
4 Dust balls with plain flour. Shake off excess. Roll balls, one at a time, in egg mixture, then breadcrumbs.
5 Heat oil in a large frying pan. Shallow-fry balls, in batches, over a medium heat, turning, until browned all over and hot. Drain on absorbent paper.
6 Serve balls with mayonnaise.