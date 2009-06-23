Ham, Cheese and Potato Balls

4 Serves 30 prep 15 cook

Method

1 Follow method for mashed potatoes to end of Step 3. Add tasty cheese, ham, fresh chives, one of the eggs and cup of the breadcrumbs. Mix well. Season with salt and pepper.





2 Roll tablespoons of potato mixture into balls.





3 Place milk and remaining egg in a small bowl. Whisk to combine. Place remaining breadcrumbs in a shallow dish.





4 Dust balls with plain flour. Shake off excess. Roll balls, one at a time, in egg mixture, then breadcrumbs.





5 Heat oil in a large frying pan. Shallow-fry balls, in batches, over a medium heat, turning, until browned all over and hot. Drain on absorbent paper.





6 Serve balls with mayonnaise.