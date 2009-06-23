Sesame Pork Noodle Salad

Ingredients
440g packet shelf-fresh hokkien noodles
1 red capsicum
250g sliced roast pork, cut into thin strips
250g packet dryslaw (coleslaw without the dressing)
100g snow-pea sprouts, trimmed
2 tblsps sesame seeds
Extra snow-pea sprouts, to garnish
SESAME DRESSING
1 tblsp vegetable oil
1/4 cup teriyaki sauce
3 tsps honey
3 tsps sesame oil
1 clove garlic, crushed
Salt and pepper, to taste
Method
1 To make dressing, combine all ingredients in a jug. Whisk well.
2 Place noodles in a heatproof bowl. Cover with boiling water. Using tongs, separate noodles. Soak for 1 minute, drain well. Rinse under cold water. Drain well.
3 Cut capsicum into quarters. Remove seeds and membranes. Cut into thin strips.
4 Place noodles, capsicum, sliced roast pork, dryslaw, snow-pea sprouts, sesame seeds and dressing in a large bowl. Toss gently with a fork to combine.
5 Garnish salad with extra snow-pea sprouts.