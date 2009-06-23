Sesame Pork Noodle Salad

4 Serves 15 prep

440g packet shelf-fresh hokkien noodles 1 red capsicum 250g sliced roast pork, cut into thin strips 250g packet dryslaw (coleslaw without the dressing) 100g snow-pea sprouts, trimmed 2 tblsps sesame seeds Extra snow-pea sprouts, to garnish SESAME DRESSING 1 tblsp vegetable oil 1/4 cup teriyaki sauce 3 tsps honey 3 tsps sesame oil 1 clove garlic, crushed Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

1 To make dressing, combine all ingredients in a jug. Whisk well.





2 Place noodles in a heatproof bowl. Cover with boiling water. Using tongs, separate noodles. Soak for 1 minute, drain well. Rinse under cold water. Drain well.





3 Cut capsicum into quarters. Remove seeds and membranes. Cut into thin strips.





4 Place noodles, capsicum, sliced roast pork, dryslaw, snow-pea sprouts, sesame seeds and dressing in a large bowl. Toss gently with a fork to combine.





5 Garnish salad with extra snow-pea sprouts.