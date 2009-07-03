Pesto Pasta

4 Serves

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180 C. Place rolls on a baking sheet. Combine tomato, 1/2 the garlic and parmesan. Sprinkle over bread and drizzle with olive oil. Bake for 6-8 min or until warm.



2. Cook spaghetti in a large pan of boiling water for 6-8 min or until tender, reserve 1/3 cup cooking liquid and drain pasta. Return to pan, stir in liquid and pesto. Cover to keep warm.



3. Heat a large non-stick pan over medium-high heat, brown salami and remaining garlic. Add to spaghetti with halved olives, toss to combine. Serve with prepared rolls. Garnish with shaved parmesan and basil leaves.