Creamy Tomato Spaghetti

Method

1. Cook spaghetti according to directions. Using wet hands, shape mince into bite-size balls. Heat oil in a large, non-stick frying pan over medium-high heat. Add meatballs and brown well. Set aside.



2. Add garlic, spring/green onions and bacon to the pan and cook for 3 min. Return meatballs to the pan and pour over pasta sauce and cream. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook for 5 min or until sauce thickens slightly. Stir through basil.



3. Drain pasta. Place into serving bowls and spoon over the sauce. Garnish with basil leaves. Serve with salad.