Spicy Chicken Meatballs with Pasta

6 Serves 35 cook

Method

1. Squeeze sausage meat from casings and combine with garlic, chilli and basil. Form into about 40 small meatballs.



2. Bring stock to the boil and add meatballs. Simmer for 8-10 min or until cooked through. Remove meatballs with a slotted spoon. Return stock to the boil and add pasta, cook until al dente. Drain, keeping one cup of stock. Set aside.



3. Heat a little oil in a large frying pan, add onion and cook for 2-3 min until soft. Add pasta sauce and reserved stock and bring to the boil. Add meatballs and pasta, combine and cook for a further 3-5 min until heated through. Garnish with parmesan cheese and chopped basil. Serve with a green side salad, if desired.