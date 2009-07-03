Chicken with creamy paprika & capsicum sauce

4 Serves 20 cook
Ingredients
500g dried linguine
1 red onion, finely chopped
4 cloves garlic, finely sliced
1 teaspoon dried red chilli flakes
3 cups sliced Swiss brown mushrooms
1 cup light cooking cream
425g can chunk tuna in olive oil, drained
1/2 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley
Method
1. Cook pasta in a large pot of salted boiling water and drain thoroughly. Heat 1-2 tablespoons olive oil in a large non-stick frying pan over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook for 3-4 min.
2. Add garlic and chilli flakes and cook for 2 min. Add mushrooms and cook, stirring, for 3 min or until soft. Add cream and bring to a simmer.
3. Add tuna and parsley, cook for 1 min or until warmed through. Toss tuna with pasta. Serve with garlic bread. Garnish with lemon wedges.