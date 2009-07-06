News

Spaghetti with cauliflower and almonds

4 Serves

Ingredients

  • 500g spaghetti
* 1 cauliflower, roughly chopped

4 garlic cloves, peeled
125g grated parmesan cheese
3/4 cup Campbell's Real Stock (chicken or vegetable)
1/4 cup thickened cream
1 teaspoon white pepper
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

Method

1. Preheat the oven to a moderate 180 C. Place the spaghetti in a large pan of water and cook for 12 min or until it is tender, then drain.

2. In a separate large pan, place the cauliflower and garlic in boiling water and cook for 10-12 min until cauliflower is tender.

3. Drain the cauliflower and garlic, place in a food processor with parmesan, stock, cream, pepper and nutmeg. Process to a smooth sauce. Season with salt to taste. Toss pasta with cauliflower sauce, serve topped with toasted flaked almonds.