Spaghetti with cauliflower and almonds

4 Serves

Method

1. Preheat the oven to a moderate 180 C. Place the spaghetti in a large pan of water and cook for 12 min or until it is tender, then drain.



2. In a separate large pan, place the cauliflower and garlic in boiling water and cook for 10-12 min until cauliflower is tender.



3. Drain the cauliflower and garlic, place in a food processor with parmesan, stock, cream, pepper and nutmeg. Process to a smooth sauce. Season with salt to taste. Toss pasta with cauliflower sauce, serve topped with toasted flaked almonds.