Chickpea soup with naan

4 Serves 35 cook
Ingredients
1 tablespoon rice-bran oil
1 large onion, finely sliced
2 cloves garlic, crushed
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon each chilli powder and turmeric
2 x 400g cans chickpeas, rinsed and drained
800g can chopped tomatoes
2 cups prepared vegetable stock
1/2 cup coriander, chopped
4 small naan bread, warmed
Method
1. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook 6-8 min or until golden. Add garlic and spices. Cook, stirring, for 1 min.
2. Add chickpeas to pan and, using a potato masher, roughly mash chickpeas. Add chopped tomatoes and stock and bring to a simmer.
3. Cook for 10 min and season to taste. Stir through coriander and serve with naan bread. Serve with a dollop of natural yoghurt and cracked black pepper.