Yo-Yo Biscuits

18 Serves 15 prep 12 cook

Ingredients

  • 125g unsalted butter
* 1/2 cup caster sugar

* 2 egg yolks, lightly beaten
* 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
* 1/4 cup custard powder
* 3/4 cup plain flour
* 1/2 cup self-raising flour
* filling (see Step 3)

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180 C. Line base of a baking tray with baking paper. In a bowl, cream together butter and sugar. Add yolks and vanilla. Mix.

2. Sift together custard powder and flours and add to butter mixture. Combine well. Shape tablespoons of mixture into balls. Place on tray and lightly flatten with a fork. Bake 12 min, or until lightly browned. Transfer to a wire rack to cool. Sandwich together biscuits with a small amount of filling. Dust with icing sugar, to serve.

3. To make filling, place 40g softened butter into a bowl. Add 1/2 cup icing sugar and 1 teaspoon orange zest and mix well, adding extra icing sugar, if needed.