If you're going for high tea, then these simple, yet elegant choc caramel slices will impress <br><br><a href="http://au.lifestyle.yahoo.com/food/recipes/recipe/-/5708328/choc-caramel-slice/"target="_blank">View the recipe.</a>

24 Serves 2 hr 25 min prep 25 cook

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180 C. Line a 3cm-deep 16 x 26cm slice pan with baking paper. In a bowl, combine flour, coconut, sugar and butter. Press into base of pan. Bake 15 min. Cool.

2. In a small pan over medium heat, combine condensed milk, syrup and butter. Bring to a simmer, whisking constantly, for 7 min, or until golden.

3. Pour caramel over cooked base and bake a further 10 min, or until caramel is almost solid. Cool. Refrigerate for 2 hr.

4. Place chocolate chips and copha in microwave-proof bowl and cook on medium-high (70% power) for 1 min. Remove and stir, heating a further 1 min, or until melted. Pour chocolate over cooled caramel. Refrigerate until set. Cut into 24 pieces.