Choc Caramel Slice

Ingredients
1 cup plain flour
1/2 cup desiccated coconut
1/2 cup brown sugar
130g butter, melted
395g can condensed milk
2 tablespoons golden syrup
50g butter, melted
125g dark chocolate chips
60g copha
Method
1. Preheat oven to 180 C. Line a 3cm-deep 16 x 26cm slice pan with baking paper. In a bowl, combine flour, coconut, sugar and butter. Press into base of pan. Bake 15 min. Cool.
2. In a small pan over medium heat, combine condensed milk, syrup and butter. Bring to a simmer, whisking constantly, for 7 min, or until golden.
3. Pour caramel over cooked base and bake a further 10 min, or until caramel is almost solid. Cool. Refrigerate for 2 hr.
4. Place chocolate chips and copha in microwave-proof bowl and cook on medium-high (70% power) for 1 min. Remove and stir, heating a further 1 min, or until melted. Pour chocolate over cooled caramel. Refrigerate until set. Cut into 24 pieces.