Easy Muesli Bars

20 Serves 10 prep 35 cook

Method

1. Preheat oven to 160 C. Line the base and sides of a 20 x 30cm shallow pan with baking paper. In a large bowl, combine rolled oats, raisins, sunflower seeds, chocolate chips and dates.



2. Add the condensed milk and mix thoroughly until combined. Pour mixture into the pan and press into the base, using the back of a spoon. Bake for 30-35 min.



3. Remove from oven and allow to cool for 10 min, cut into bars and cool completely on a wire rack. Store in an airtight container.