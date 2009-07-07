News

Chewy Muesli Cookies

30 Serves 15 prep 10 cook

Ingredients

80g butter, softened
1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
2 eggwhites
1 teaspoon vanilla essence
3/4 cup self-raising flour
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 3/4 cups toasted muesli

Method

1. Preheat the oven to moderate 180 C. Line 2 baking sheets with baking paper. Place the butter, brown sugar, eggwhites and vanilla essence into a bowl and beat with electric beaters until creamy.

2. Sift in the flour and cinnamon, and mix with a wooden spoon. Add the toasted muesli and mix to combine.

3. Roll 2 teaspoons of the dough into a ball. Flatten slightly and place on prepared baking sheets. Repeat with remaining mixture. Bake for 8-10 min, or until golden. Allow cookies to cool on trays before storing.