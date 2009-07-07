Pork & Vegetable Short Soup

4 Serves

Method

1. To make the wontons, combine the pork mince, chopped spring/green onion, grated ginger and soy sauce. Place 1 teaspoon of the mixture into the centre of each wonton wrapper. Use your fingers to moisten the edges of the wrappers with water. Fold each wrapper in half to form a triangular wonton and press the edgesto seal. Refrigerate for 15 min.



2. Add the chicken stock to a large pan and bring to a simmer. Add the wontons and bring to the boil. Stir to prevent wontons sticking to each other. Add chicken and cook for 3 min. Add vegetables and simmer for 1 min until the vegetables are tender.



3. Remove from the heat and stir through the sliced spring/green onions. Ladle into serving bowls and garnish with sliced fresh chilli and coriander.