4 Serves 25 cook

Method

1. In a large bowl, mix together the garam masala, curry powder and crushed garlic along with half the tomato puree and all the vinegar. Add the prawns and allow to marinate for 10 min.



2. When ready to cook, heat 1-2 tablespoons rice-bran oil in a large pan over a medium-high heat and cook the onion and capsicum until onion has softened. Increase heat to high, add the prawns and spices and cook for 3 min before adding the remainder of tomato puree.



3. Continue cooking for a further 3 min, or until the prawns are cooked through. Serve Prawn Masala with steamed basmati rice, pappadums and yoghurt raita. Garnish with fresh coriander.