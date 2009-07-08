Chargrilled lamb & couscous

2 Serves 10 cook

Method

1. Spray lamb cutlets with olive oil and sprinkle with plenty of cracked black pepper. Preheat a chargrill pan over a medium heat and cook lamb for 3-4 min each side or until cooked to your liking. Cover with foil to keep warm if needed.



2. Meanwhile, prepare the couscous according to packet directions then toss through the marinated antipasto vegetables, pine nuts, currants and basil leaves. Serve lamb with couscous. Garnish with extra herbs if desired.