Barbequed pineapple chook

4 Serves 1 hour cook

Method

1. Cut a 3cm long x 3cm deep pocket into the thick end of each breast. Mix together pineapple, onions and red capsicum. Use a small spoon to stuff each breast and seal with a sturdy toothpick or a bamboo skewer.



2. Place chicken breasts in a single layer in a baking dish and pour over the marinade. Cover and chill for 30 min, longer if you like.



3. Preheat and lightly oil a barbecue flat plate. Remove the chicken from marinade. Using direct heat, sear chicken over a high heat. Reduce heat to medium and cook for 12-15 min, or until cooked through, turning once.



4. Slice each chicken breast on the diagonal and serve with salad and extra teriyaki sauce. Garnish with shredded spring/green onions.