Barbequed pineapple chook

Ingredients
4 large chicken breast fillets
2 canned thin pineapple rings, finely chopped
2 green/spring onions, finely chopped
1/4 cup char-grilled red capsicum, finely chopped>
2/3 cup teriyaki marinade
Method
1. Cut a 3cm long x 3cm deep pocket into the thick end of each breast. Mix together pineapple, onions and red capsicum. Use a small spoon to stuff each breast and seal with a sturdy toothpick or a bamboo skewer.
2. Place chicken breasts in a single layer in a baking dish and pour over the marinade. Cover and chill for 30 min, longer if you like.
3. Preheat and lightly oil a barbecue flat plate. Remove the chicken from marinade. Using direct heat, sear chicken over a high heat. Reduce heat to medium and cook for 12-15 min, or until cooked through, turning once.
4. Slice each chicken breast on the diagonal and serve with salad and extra teriyaki sauce. Garnish with shredded spring/green onions.