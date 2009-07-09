Chunky chicken, bacon & mushroom pies

12 Serves 25 prep 20 cook

Method

1. Heat a little rice-bran oil in a medium pan. Cook chicken in batches until golden brown, and set aside. Add onion and bacon and cook until the onion is soft.



2. Return chicken to pan with the mushrooms, cover and cook over a low heat for 6-8 min. Stir in mustard, cornflour mixture and sour cream.



3. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook for 2-3 min or until thick, stirring often. Remove from heat, cool for 15 min.



4. Preheat the oven to 180 C. Lightly grease 12 x 1-cup Texas muffins pan. Re-roll the shortcrust pastry on a lightly floured surface to about 35cm square.



5. Cut shortcrust pastry into 12 x 16cm bases, push into the base and sides of muffin cups. Spoon mixture evenly between cases. Cut puff pastry into 12 x 10cm tops and place over the filling, press edges together and brush with beaten egg. Cut a few slits in the top and bake for 15-20 min. Serve with mashed potato and seasoned broccoli.