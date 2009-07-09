Chickpea burgers with spinach salad & tahini dressing

4 Serves 40 cook

Method

1. Preheat the oven to a moderate 180 C. Process chickpeas until mashed. Transfer to a bowl and add the spring onions, curry powder and sunflower seeds. Season to taste with salt and pepper.



2. Divide mixture into four portions. Dip patties in beaten eggwhite and then coat in breadcrumbs. Spray with oil and place on a baking tray. Bake 20-25 min, turning once. Combine spinach, onion, asparagus and oranges in a bowl. Serve patties with salad and Tahini Dressing.



3. To make Tahini Dressing, combine 2 tablespoons tahini with 1/4 cup each of lemon juice and water.