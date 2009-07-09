Pumpkin, parsnip & pea frittata

4 Serves

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180 C. Grease and line a 23cm square cake pan. Bring a large pot of water to the boil, add pumpkin and parsnip and cook until tender. Drain well and place into cake pan. Top with leek.

2. Beat the eggs and eggwhites and season with salt and pepper. Add the herbs, peas and parmesan. Pour egg mixture over the vegetables. Top with leek. Cover with foil and bake for 25 min. Remove foil and return to oven for an extra 10 min. Serve with salad.