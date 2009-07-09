News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Pumpkin, parsnip & pea frittata

Yahoo7 /
Pumpkin, parsnip & pea frittata

Pumpkin, parsnip & pea frittata

4 Serves

Ingredients

300g pumpkin, peeled and chopped
1 parsnip, peeled and chopped
1 leek, finely sliced
4 eggs
2 eggwhites
1 tablespoon parsley, chopped
2 tablespoons mint, chopped
1 cup peas
1 tablespoon parmesan, grated

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180 C. Grease and line a 23cm square cake pan. Bring a large pot of water to the boil, add pumpkin and parsnip and cook until tender. Drain well and place into cake pan. Top with leek.

2. Beat the eggs and eggwhites and season with salt and pepper. Add the herbs, peas and parmesan. Pour egg mixture over the vegetables. Top with leek. Cover with foil and bake for 25 min. Remove foil and return to oven for an extra 10 min. Serve with salad.