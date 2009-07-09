Vegetable fetta slice

9 Serves 5 prep 40 cook
Ingredients
3 cups frozen pea, carrot and corn mixture
2 spring/green onions, chopped
1/4 cup salt-reduced/reduced-fat fetta cheese, crumbled
4 eggs, lightly beaten
2 egg whites, lightly whisked
3/4 cup self-raising flour
1/3 cup rice-bran or grapeseed oil
1/4 cup skim milk
Method
1. Preheat the oven to a moderate 180 C. Line an 18 x 18 x 4cm baking dish with baking paper.
2. Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl. Pour into prepared baking dish and bake for 30-35 min, or until lightly golden and solid to touch.
3. Allow slice to cool for 15 min before cutting into 8 pieces. Once completely cool, pieces can be individually wrapped and frozen for up to one month. Defrost in the microwave on low/defrost.