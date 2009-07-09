Warm moroccan lamb salad

4 Serves 50 cook

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180 C (160 C fan forced). Line a baking tray with paper. Place pumpkin, onion and zucchini onto tray. Spray with olive oil and season with pepper. Bake for 40 min or until tender.



2. Meanwhile, combine the spices and lightly spray lamb with oil. Coat lamb with spice mix. Grill or pan-fry for 3-5 min each side or until cooked. Remove and allow to rest for 5 min before slicing.



3. To make dressing, combine olive oil and balsamic and season with pepper. Toss through salad mix. Arrange salad on plates with lamb and roasted vegies. Garnish with reduced-fat fetta, if desired.