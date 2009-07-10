Stuffed zucchini

4 Serves 30 cook

4-6 zucchini, washed and halved lengthways 250g beef mince 1 small red capsicum 400g can tomatoes with basil and garlic 1 cup cooked rice 2 tablespoons coriander 1/2 cup dry breadcrumbs 2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180 C. Scoop the flesh from zucchini, leaving the outer shell. Chop flesh. Set aside.

2. Spray a saucepan with olive oil, add the mince and fry until browned. Add zucchini flesh, capsicum and tomatoes. Simmer for 5 min.

3. Stir in rice and coriander. Spoon into shells and sprinkle with breadcrumbs and cheese. Bake for 20 min.