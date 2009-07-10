BBQ lamb with kumara & beetroot salad

4 Serves 50 cook
Ingredients
450g kumara, cut into 1.5cm pieces
400g lean lamb, such as backstrap or fillet
400g baby spinach leaves
450g can baby beetroot, halved/quartered
1/2 cup frozen raspberries
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon walnuts, roughly chopped
Method
1. Preheat oven to moderate 180 C. Place kumara on a lined baking tray and bake for 35 min or until tender.
2. Heat a non-stick frying pan over a high heat. Sear lamb 1-2 min each side or until lightly browned. Transfer to a baking tray and cook for 12-15 min. Cover with foil and stand for a few min before slicing.
3. Combine the kumara, sliced lamb, baby beetroot and baby spinach. Mash the raspberries and add the vinegar. Drizzle
over the salad and garnish with chopped walnuts.