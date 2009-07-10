BBQ lamb with kumara & beetroot salad

4 Serves 50 cook

Method

1. Preheat oven to moderate 180 C. Place kumara on a lined baking tray and bake for 35 min or until tender.



2. Heat a non-stick frying pan over a high heat. Sear lamb 1-2 min each side or until lightly browned. Transfer to a baking tray and cook for 12-15 min. Cover with foil and stand for a few min before slicing.



3. Combine the kumara, sliced lamb, baby beetroot and baby spinach. Mash the raspberries and add the vinegar. Drizzle

over the salad and garnish with chopped walnuts.