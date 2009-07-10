Chargrilled chicken with Asian coleslaw

4 Serves

Method

1. Place chicken, soy sauce, garlic, ginger and sweet chilli sauce in a bowl. Marinate 10 min. Combine the Chinese cabbage, red cabbage, spring/green onions and coriander. Add dressing and toss. Chill.



2. Heat a chargrill pan over a medium to hot heat. Cook chicken breasts for 5 min each side or until cooked through. Chicken can also be barbecued. Stand a few min and then slice.



3. Divide salad between plates and top with chicken. Serve with extra dressing. Garnish with fresh coriander and lime wedges.



4. For Oriental Dressing: combine 1/3 cup each sweet chilli sauce, kecap manis and lime juice in a small screw-top jar. Shake to combine and refrigerate until required. Makes 12 portions.