Char-grilled beef & veg salad with garlic dressing

Method

1. Preheat oven to 200 C. Place zucchini, capsicum, onion and garlic on a tray lined with baking paper. Spray with olive oil and bake until soft and golden.



2. Heat a griddle pan (or BBQ) to high. Season beef with salt and pepper and cook, turning once. Let steak rest, then slice.



3. To serve, place spinach on platter. Top with vegies, beef and tomatoes. Squeeze the roasted garlic out of cloves and whisk together with dressing.



4. Drizzle dressing over salad, season with salt and pepper. Serve with Turkish bread, garnish with fresh parsley.