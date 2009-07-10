Salad nicoise

6 Serves 25 cook

Method

1. Arrange the lettuce on a platter. Blanch the green beans and refresh them in cold water. Arrange over the lettuce with the potatoes and tomatoes. Toss a little of the dressing (see Step 3) with the tuna and pile onto the salad.



2. Drizzle with remaining dressing and top with eggs, anchovies and olives. Season with black pepper and chives.



3. To make the dressing: Combine 1 clove crushed garlic in a screw-top jar with 1 grated onion, 1 teaspoon mustard, ¼ cup white vinegar, 1/3 cup oil and a pinch of sugar. Shake well to combine the ingredients.