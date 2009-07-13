Chunky salmon spread

10 Serves 5 cook
Ingredients
500g cream cheese, softened
finely grated zest and juice of 1/2 lemon
200g smoked salmon, chopped
1/4 cup capers, rinsed and chopped
1 red onion, grated
Method
1. Place cream cheese and half of all other ingredients into a food processor. Process for 20-30 sec or until a smooth spread forms.
2. Add remaining ingredients along with sea salt and pepper, to taste. Pulse gently until just combined and texture is still chunky.
3. Spoon into a bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Chill until ready to serve. Serve with cucumber pieces, lemon wedges, bagel chips and bread sticks. Top with chives, to garnish.