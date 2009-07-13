Pumpkin salad

10 Serves 30 cook
Ingredients
2kg butternut pumpkin, peeled and cut into 2-3cm chunks
1 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup sour cream
2 tablespoons seeded mustard
1 small red onion, finely chopped
2 celery stalks, finely chopped
Method
1. Place pumpkin into a large saucepan and bring to the boil. Boil rapidly for 5-8 min or until pumpkin is just cooked through. Drain and refresh under cold water. Drain again and allow the pumpkin to dry thoroughly.
2. Place pumpkin into a bowl and allow to cool. Add remaining ingredients and stir to combine. Cover and chill until required. Garnish with dried cranberries and toasted almond flakes, if desired.