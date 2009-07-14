Crunchy chicken pot pies

4 Serves 45 cook

Method

1. Preheat the oven to a moderate 180 C. Generously grease four 1 1/2 - 2 cup ovenproof ramekins or dishes. Heat oil in a medium saucepan. Brown chicken fillets until golden and remove. Cook onion until soft, add mushrooms and cook a further 2 min.



2. Return the chicken to the pan along with soup and cream, bring to a simmer. Add the vegetables and simmer for a further 2 min, stirring occasionally. Add the chopped parsley and stir through. Divide the mixture between prepared ramekins.



3. Generously spray each sheet of filo pastry with olive oil. Scrunch up each sheet like a piece of paper, and sit one piece on top of each ramekin. Bake for 15-20 min or until the pastry is crisp and golden. Serve pot pies with seasoned green beans and mashed potatoes.