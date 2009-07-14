Roast vegie & ricotta lasagne

8 Serves 1 hour cook

1 large sweet potato, peeled and cut in 1cm slices 1 red capsicum, chopped 1 large red onion, chopped 400g fresh ricotta 4 cups baby spinach leaves, roughly sliced 1/4 cup toasted pine nuts 420g can condensed tomato soup (we used Heinz Tomato, Herb and Roasted Garlic) 5 fresh lasagne sheets 1 quantity white sauce

Method

1. Preheat the oven to a moderately hot 210 C. Arrange the sweet potato, capsicum and onion on a baking sheet lined with baking paper, sprinkle over 2 teaspoons olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for 15 min, or until potato is tender. Remove from oven, reduce heat to 190C.

2. Meanwhile, grease a 29 x 29 x 5 cm baking dish. Mix the ricotta, spinach and pine nuts together in a small bowl. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

3. Layer the ingredients into the dish in the following order: 1/4 cup soup, lasagne, ricotta mixture, lasagne, half the remaining soup, roasted vegetables, lasagne and remaining soup. Spread with white sauce. Season with salt and pepper. Bake for 40-45 min or until sauce is bubbling and lasagne is golden. Serve with focaccia bread.

4. To make the white sauce, melt 75g butter in a medium saucepan, remove from the heat and add 2/3 cup plain flour. Stir over low heat for 3 min until a smooth paste forms. Gradually whisk in 3 cups warm milk to make a smooth sauce. Simmer for 2-3 min, stirring often.