Noodles with plum sauce

4 Serves 20 cook

Method

1. Place noodles into a large bowl and cover with boiling water. Allow noodles to stand for 5 min then drain and set aside.



2. Spray a non-stick frying pan with olive oil and heat over medium-high heat. Add garlic, ginger and onion. Cook for 1 min, add capsicum, carrot and broccoli. Add 2-3 tablespoons water and stir-fry for a further 5 min, adding snow peas in the last 1 min.



3. Combine the plum sauce and soy sauce. Add to the vegetables along with the drained noodles. Cook for a further 1 min or until heated through. Serve in bowls and garnish with fresh coriander leaves and toasted sesame seeds if desired.