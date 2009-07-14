News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Noodles with plum sauce

TL /
Noodles with plum sauce

Learn how to make <b><a href="http://au.lifestyle.yahoo.com/food/recipes/recipe/-/5724976/noodles-with-plum-sauce/" target="_blank">Noodles with plum sauce </a></b>

4 Serves 20 cook

Ingredients

450g packet thin Hokkien noodles
1 teaspoon each crushed fresh garlic and grated ginger
1 onion, cut into wedges
3 cup chopped fresh vegetables (we used capsicum, carrot, broccoli and snow peas)
1/3 cup plum sauce
2 tablespoons soy sauce

Method

1. Place noodles into a large bowl and cover with boiling water. Allow noodles to stand for 5 min then drain and set aside.

2. Spray a non-stick frying pan with olive oil and heat over medium-high heat. Add garlic, ginger and onion. Cook for 1 min, add capsicum, carrot and broccoli. Add 2-3 tablespoons water and stir-fry for a further 5 min, adding snow peas in the last 1 min.

3. Combine the plum sauce and soy sauce. Add to the vegetables along with the drained noodles. Cook for a further 1 min or until heated through. Serve in bowls and garnish with fresh coriander leaves and toasted sesame seeds if desired.