Christmas dip

6 Serves 20 cook

Ingredients

4 eggs, hard-boiled
250g tub low-fat cottage cheese
1/4 cup light cream
2 teaspoons German mustard
1 tablespoon horseradish cream
3 spring/green onions, finely chopped

Method

1. Shell the eggs and place into a food processor with the cottage cheese and cream. Blend until smooth. Add the mustard and horseradish cream. Season to taste with salt and pepper and add the chopped spring/green onions. Pulse to combine.

2. Transfer to a bowl and sprinkle with paprika. Chill. Serve with crackers and vegetable crudites.