Greek salad with marinated chicken

6 Serves 25 cook

Method

1. Sprinkle chicken with Greek seasoning and spray with olive-oil spray. Stand for 5 min. Char-grill or barbecue the chicken for 6-8 min, turning once during cooking. Remove from the barbecue and cover with foil to keep warm.



2. Arrange greens in a bowl or onto individual serving plates. Top with remaining salad ingredients. Slice chicken and arrange over the top. Drizzle with dressing and serve garnished with red onion rings and black olives, if desired.



3. To make the Greek Dressing: Combine 1 tablespoon roughly chopped fresh oregano with 1/3 cup each olive oil and lemon juice in a screw-top jar. Add a pinch of sugar, salt and pepper, then shake mixture well to combine.